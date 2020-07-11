The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, called for unity and determination on Saturday in Kratovo, because, as he said, now is the time when the citizens will have to decide between two completely different political concepts.

One is what is offered by worn-out politicians lacking ideas from the time of transition, and the other is the offer of people who have a solution and know how to deal with all challenges, to the ultimate goal. And the ultimate goal is Macedonia as we know it, our Macedonia. The decision this time is between two completely opposing political offers. Shame or honor, crime and corruption, or honor and honesty, said Mickoski.

He accused SDSM and BESA of wanting to federalize and destroy the state.