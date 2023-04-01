VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski accused the Levica party of joining with SDSM and DUI to approve a development plan in Skopje’s Karpos district that will allow large residential developments. SDSM and DUI are particularly vocal against Levica on the national level, but are apparently coordinating their efforts on the local level, hoping that Levica will draw support from VMRO with its positions on the Macedonian national issue.

During the past few days you were able to witness an unprincipled coalition between Levica, the Karpos GROM party and SDSM who jointly voted on a plan that will allow for dozens of new buildings without schools or kindergartens in the mix. They would argue against over-development but are now doing the bidding of the concrete kings, Mickoski said.

Mickoski added that these same parties also joined forces in the Council of the City of Skopje to manage public utility companies to their financial benefit.