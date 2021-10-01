SDSM seems to be preparing to go to the opposition, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski during his rally in Demir Hisar today, noting that the ruling party avoids discussing what it achieved in its past four years in power.

They forget that they hold absolute power for four years now, because all they delivered in this time is crime, corruption, fraud and treason. Our people are disappointed and are moving out, and all other Balkan countries have surpassed us. Europe remains an unachievable goal and we stay stuck in place or going back in all regards, Mickoski said.

For his part, Mickoski presented the VMRO-DPMNE program for the local elections, which includes nearly 15,000 infrastructure projects, including 2,000 new streets, 100 kindergartens, 150 schools and 100 parks.