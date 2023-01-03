This ruling coalition is completely corrupt, says VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with Vecer.mk. According to him, SDSM is a complete subject of DUI.
If SDSM does not find the strength for elections, the party will fragment, and their voters will flow to other political entities, Mickoski says.
Can we expect extraordinary parliamentary elections in 2023 in response to all these political ratings and why we don’t hold them now?
I think that in January at the latest there should be a solution to this scenario for potential early parliamentary elections. If you ask me why, it’s because I believe that the early parliamentary elections should take place sometime in May, that is, this spring. For that to happen, we need to have a political and social consensus in January, already in February a technical Government there somewhere in the middle of February. Then we enter two periods that are connected with major religious holidays, that is Ramadan and Easter. And then after the end of these great religious holidays, to start the campaign process, that would mean the end of April, the beginning of May, and somewhere in the middle or the second half of May, we would hold early parliamentary elections.
