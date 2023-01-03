This ruling coalition is completely corrupt, says VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with Vecer.mk. According to him, SDSM is a complete subject of DUI.

If SDSM does not find the strength for elections, the party will fragment, and their voters will flow to other political entities, Mickoski says.

Can we expect extraordinary parliamentary elections in 2023 in response to all these political ratings and why we don’t hold them now?