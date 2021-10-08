VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, said at Friday’s rally in the municipality of Butel that the offer of candidates for mayors from SDSM actually includes old worn-out staff.
Most of SDSM’s candidates for mayors are sons of profiteers from the transition period who are a perfect fit to be Zoran Zaev’s little helpers.
The offer in Skopje is a reincarnation of staff from the transition period, a reincarnation of oligarchs. If during the 90s the SDSM oligarchy ruled, now Zaev puts their children to fight for positions and get money on people’s backs. With them, stealing and earning on someone else’s suffering becomes a tradition, said Mickoski.
