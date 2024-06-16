VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski congratulated to the Muslim community in Macedonia on the holiday of Kurban Bajram. In the message, Mickoski called for renewed understanding and tolerance between the religious communities.

I ask you that we begin to overcome all problems we face together, that we build Macedonia on the basis of European values and principles. It is time to build stronger foundations for better living standards for all our citizens, regardless of your ethnic of religious belonging, Mickoski said.