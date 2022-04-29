VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski sent a message for unification via Facebook.
It should be known that every step of VMRO-DPMNE requires national unity and unification. I am looking for and sending a message to the people of Macedonia, a message for unification and high awareness of the situation. VMRO-DPMNE is a state-building party, says Mickoski.
He points out that VMRO-DPMNE exists for Macedonia.
On one side are we, the ordinary people of our Macedonia, and on the other the corrupt elite of the government that must fall, Mickoski wrote in the message.
