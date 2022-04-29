VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski sent a message for unification via Facebook.

It should be known that every step of VMRO-DPMNE requires national unity and unification. I am looking for and sending a message to the people of Macedonia, a message for unification and high awareness of the situation. VMRO-DPMNE is a state-building party, says Mickoski.

He points out that VMRO-DPMNE exists for Macedonia.