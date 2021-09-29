VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said at Tuesday’s rally in Struga that we should build pacts and alliances that will lead us to the future, because all Macedonian citizens share the same trouble, it is necessary to create a common struggle for a better state and better future, where there will be no injustice, crime and corruption.

Let’s show that the politicians in power do not have the votes in their pockets, and that they need to work hard to gain the trust of the citizens. Shared patriotism is to succeed together, to return the good people who moved out of our country. Shared patriotism is to be free from prejudice, to defeat crime, corruption and injustice. Shared patriotism is for the people to have more money in their pockets, to have more opportunities for development. To bring good news throughout the region, to rejoice in new investments and new well-paid jobs, said Mickoski.

He stressed that the new future requires changes, projects and victories, and that what VMRO-DPMNE offers in more than 14,835 projects in different areas, for different real needs of our fellow citizens, is aimed at that better future.

More than 2000 throughout Macedonia, more than 100 kindergartens, 150 schools. Investments in the environment and construction of 150 new parks, 90 sports halls for young people. Gas supply system for a healthier environment and what not. This is what we offer, stressed Mickoski.

Addressing the Albanians, Mickoski reminded how Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti used to call each other criminals, but then formed a tender coalition with them, and all citizens were left in troubles, robbed and humiliated, and he called on the citizens to unite and put an end to this coalition of the government that is holding the state captive.