During his visit to Berlin, to attend the Berlin Process conference for the Balkans, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski signed the action plan for the period of 2025 – 2028.

This opens new opportunities for Macedonian businesses and individuals. We are opening the door for enhanced growth, Mickoski said.

During the visit, Mickoski met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “We discussed the economic situation, political developments, and the need that our efforts put toward EU membership are valued. We have waited too long to enter the EU and there is need to insert new energy and to make the processes more dynamic”, Mickoski said.