Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov began to appreciate the “baroque” style of the Skopje 2014 project, now that he is using its building to place his North Korean style billboards, observer VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski during the rally in Karpos this evening.

Silegov placed a huge billboard with his image on a multilevel garage near the main Skopje courthouse, that was build during the Skopje 2014 project.