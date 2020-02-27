VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Thursday the coalition “Renewal of Macedonia” for the early parliamentary elections would include the political parties already part of it, negotiations are ongoing with other parties, while the chances for a pre-election coalition with a party of ethnic Albanians were insignificant.

There is a slim chance, as he said, of a pre-election coalition with some of the Albanian parties, following the example of today’s official coalition between SDSM and BESA.

He did not disclose details of what they are negotiating and agreeing with the political parties and announced that when there is an official coalition there will be a joint agreement and it will be presented to the public.