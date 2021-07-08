VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded to American diplomat Philip Reeker, who recently said that the Prespa Treaty is “a done deal”, when asked to address the opposition from VMRO-DPMNE to the imposed name change.

The Prespa Treaty can’t be a done deal and that we remain the most corrupt and most criminal country in Europe. The Prespa Treaty can’t be a done deal and we remain out of the EU. The Prespa Treaty can’t be a done deal so long as VMRO-DPMNE exists. We can’t have double standards – to allow someone to kill, do what he wants, rob, steal, delay reforms, lie, just because he is pro-Prespa. I reject that, Mickoski said during his Alfa TV interview.