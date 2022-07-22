Yesterday, we had a long and several-hour meeting of the Executive Committee of the party, we discussed all possible scenarios, we anticipated the possible behavior of the government and we made a decision that the initiative for a referendum of the citizens should be a priority above all priorities. We believe that if the government is wise and if it really values ​​the opinion of the citizens because they are sovereign, sovereignty comes from the citizens, they will respect their request to hold such a referendum, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, during Friday’s visit to St. Nikole answering a journalist’s question about the EC’s decision on a referendum on the negotiating framework.

Mickoski emphasized that the issue will be further known to the public, and because in the coming period, consultation processes will be conducted with experts on referendum, constitutional and international law in order to reach a solution.

I hope that it will be as a procedure first accepted by Speaker Xhaferi in the Parliament and then we will collect 150 thousand signatures and come out with such a declaration. But I will repeat once again what I have been saying for the past few days that we need to focus on the problem, these are three separate processes, Mickoski said.

Mickoski pointed out that the first process is the bilateral dispute together with the protocol which is the source of the problem, the second is the amendment of the Constitution, and here the citizens should be sure to have full confidence in the word given by the parliamentary group of the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE , and in addition, the word of practically several free-thinking deputies in the parliament, and the third process, which depends on the second, and that is the final presentation or public adoption of the negotiating framework.