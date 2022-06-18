The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Htistijan Mickoski started his speech among the people gathered outside the government building. He said that there have never been so many people in front of the government and that it is proof that Macedonia is here and that it is alive.

We are going to win the victory that belongs to us. People is happening in Macedonia. This determination for change is so great that the people have nothing to lose, Mickoski said at the beginning of his speech.