VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met today with the party’s candidates to be appointed to the interim Government. VMRO nominates the next Interior and Labour and Welfare ministers, as well as several deputy ministers, who will ensure that the public administration is no longer abused in support of the ruling SDSM party.

I promised hard work and stubborn dedication which will bring results, as thousands of our citizens are waiting for things to turn around. To start off the year, I met with the people who will bear the responsibility to protect the will of the people in the interim Government, Mickoski said.

The interim Government is supposed to be appointed on January 3rd, 100 days before the elections scheduled for April 12th.