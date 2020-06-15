VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the opposition party stands by its two conditions for participating in elections – putting in place guarantees for public health and ensuring that a full OSCE/ODIHR monitoring mission is in place.

Zoran Zaev wants to push murky elections through the back door. For us, it is of paramount importance that we overcome the current coronavirus peak, to stabilize the situation and to determine protocols for protection of voters. In order to vote in accordance with our laws and Constitution, we need verifiable voter rolls and an OSCE/ODIHR mission present in the country, Mickoski said.

VMRO said that the earliest date they would accept for elections would be July 15, and are now awaiting a response from SDSM and Zaev.