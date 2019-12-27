VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski says that Ali Ahmeti’s statements that a condition for a coalition with DUI is respecting the Neighborhood Agreement with Bulgaria and the Prespa Agreement are not a cause for fear because, according to him, it is a political pre-election maneuver.
That’s Ahmeti’s political maneuvers. The terms for coalition can’t be defined a priori. Maybe it will not be the political option that will be in coalition with VMRO-DPMNE because we will not be able to find a common ground on other issues, says Mickoski.
Regarding the post-election coalition with some of the Albanian parties in Macedonia, Mickoski stressed that the compatibility of the programs would be crucial with whom VMRO-DPMNE would form coalition after the victory. According to him, it is crucial that the party that will coalition with VMRO-DPMNE strives for uncompromising fight against crime and corruption, respect for the laws and the Constitution, and of course, intensive and hard work for Macedonia’s renewal.
Comments are closed for this post.