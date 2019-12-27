VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski says that Ali Ahmeti’s statements that a condition for a coalition with DUI is respecting the Neighborhood Agreement with Bulgaria and the Prespa Agreement are not a cause for fear because, according to him, it is a political pre-election maneuver.

That’s Ahmeti’s political maneuvers. The terms for coalition can’t be defined a priori. Maybe it will not be the political option that will be in coalition with VMRO-DPMNE because we will not be able to find a common ground on other issues, says Mickoski.

Regarding the post-election coalition with some of the Albanian parties in Macedonia, Mickoski stressed that the compatibility of the programs would be crucial with whom VMRO-DPMNE would form coalition after the victory. According to him, it is crucial that the party that will coalition with VMRO-DPMNE strives for uncompromising fight against crime and corruption, respect for the laws and the Constitution, and of course, intensive and hard work for Macedonia’s renewal.