VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski asked the public to be prepared, as interesting days are coming now that the Parliament is finally dissolved and the elections seem guaranteed to take place on April 12.

Mickoski’s comment was in the context of the expectations that more evidence will surface about involvement of SDSM party officials in the high level racketeering scandal. VMRO member of Parliament Antonio Milososki aired one audio tape, that reveals the close relationship between SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and the racketeering suspect Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and he announced there is more to come.

We revealed evidence about many criminal acts in the past. We also revealed indications about crimes. We presented evidence. Stay tuned as the period that is coming will be extremely interesting, Mickoski said.

The dissolution of the Parliament was postponed for four days, endangering the elections, until SDSM managed to ram through a law that would solidify its control over the prosecution. VMRO said that SDSM is doing this in order to protect Zaev from the coming revelations and from a serious investigation after the April 12 elections.