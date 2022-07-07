The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said that they will not give up on clean and peaceful protests, nor will they accept the proposal that the government has already sent to the Parliament.

I am pleased to say that once again tens of thousands of citizens from Macedonia are coming out and protesting against what is being prepared. And indeed it is a special honor for all of us, but also an obligation, it binds us all.

Mickoski repeated the statements made earlier that VMRO-DPMNE will not vote in the Parliament on the agreement that the government of SDSM and DUI made with official Sofia.

If the government makes a decision for which we strongly protest and say it should be NO, then the Parliament is the one who decides, and I strongly assure you that VMRO-DPMNE will not support any constitutional changes. And to be sure of that and the Macedonian public to be sure that whatever happens with this national betrayal and disaster that the government of SDSM and DUI is preparing, VMRO-DPMNE in the Parliament will not support it. For that, 80 MPs are needed, and be sure that they do not have those 80 MPs, and that should be clear to everyone. Both in Macedonia and outside Macedonia.