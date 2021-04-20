The handling of the coronavirus crisis by the Zaev Government has been disastrous, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in his Klan TV interview yesterday. He accused Zoran Zaev and his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce of botching the procurement of vaccines with their greed and attempts to take a cut from the sale through shell companies.

We are first in the world or among the first countries in the number of people who lost their lives per capita, and among the worst five in Europe in the infection rate. To make matters even more tragic, there is a strong stench of corruption in the whole process, Mickoski said.