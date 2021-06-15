Today is the fifth day that these blockades, these protests are happening. We are protesting with one goal, and that is to see what the Zaev-Buckovski duo is negotiating, because so far there is a general confusion in the public about what this duo is negotiating, and it is very important because from the information we receive from diplomatic sources in Brussels, but also from official Sofia, they negotiate on everything they say they do not negotiate. And that is the identity, culture, uniqueness, language, heritage, anti-fascist struggle, everything that they say they do not negotiate, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski at Tuesday’s protest.

And it is very important for the public to know the truth, because somehow the word new agreement with Bulgaria, ie with Sofia, has become popular in the public. I really do not know how long it is necessary for Zoran Zaev to sign capitulation agreements to the detriment of the Macedonian people, to the detriment of the Macedonian identity, but one thing is clear that neither what he has done so far nor what he will do in the future is good and the shorter that future is the better it will be for the Macedonian people and the Macedonian state. It will not bring better days, it will not bring a European perspective, it will not bring a better standard, nor a higher salary, cheaper electricity, less corruption and crime, many more people saved from the Covid pandemic, much better conditions in education, in healthcare, it is only possible by new politicians who did not make concessions, people who know how to really deal with problems. It is not the Zaev-Buckovski duo, it is easiest for them to sign capitulations thinking that in that way they will secure their freedom and a longer political career, underlined Mickoski.

That is roughly what VMRO-DPMNE is asking, that is, in short, tell us what are you negotiating. It is not so difficult to say what you are negotiating. I hope that Bujar Osmani will not change his mind and that he will come to the Parliament tomorrow and speak openly in front of the MPs about what he is negotiating about, but without empty words, the hear on his heart, how much they are affected, how disappointed everyone is. We already know that, Mickoski added.

People know that they are not doing their job good, because today was supposed to be the third anniversary of the first date we received, with that famous picture on the plane. Unfortunately, three years later, there is neither date nor start of negotiations with the European Union, and full membership in the European Union is still a distant and unattainable goal from today ‘s starting point.