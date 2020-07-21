The VMRO-DPMNE party is holding a meeting of its Central Committee this evening, to discuss the outcome of the elections, and the decision of the Executive Committee to empower party leader Hristijan Mickoski to negotiate a future ruling coalition. Mickoski told the Central Committee that he will work toward a coalition, but not at any cost, and without violating the principles of the party.

Our red lines are our principles and values, which are based on the idea of VMRO and the contemporary Macedonian state, Mickoski said, to approval from the party delegates.

The elections results, while still contested, appear likely to leave the two main parties virtually tied and without a clear path to forming a Government.