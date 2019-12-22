In an interview with Radio Free Europe, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski says that the full details about the Racket scandal will soon be revealed to the public. In early November Mickoski announced that VMRO has evidence which is being withheld from the public in the case that felled Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and allegedly reaches all the way to the top of the Zoran Zaev Government.

We are waiting to see how the investigation develops. We are not satisfied with what we’ve seen so far, on the contrary, this is a clear cover up in order to conceal the real creator of the entire scandal. Soon, if we see that the case continues to be covered up, the public will witness what was happening, Mickoski said.

He told RFE that the opposition is being tactical with the use of the evidence it has, and has zero trust in the judiciary led by Zaev’s loyalists such as prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska and judge Dobrila Kacarska. “We are waiting to see how deep they sink in the quicksand. The person who gave the orders is sinking, but he’s trying to drag down many others with him”.

Radio Free Europe asked Mickoski if he would accept being named Prime Minister of the “Republic of North Macedonia” if he wins the April 2020 elcetions. VMRO rejected the Prespa treaty which renames the Republic of Macedonia and has pledged to reverse it. Mickoski said that he would be lying if he said otherwise, but that, at the same time, he would insist that he is a Macedonian, born in Macedonia, who speaks the Macedonian language.

Regarding his potential post- election coalition partners, Mickoski said that VMRO will negotiate with all possible candidates. He did not reject outright the possibility of a coalition with the DUI party or any other party that represents ethnic Albanians.