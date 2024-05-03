The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, accused today that on the day of the elections, DUI filled boxes, for which there is a confirmed case with a verdict from the Administrative Court.

‘It is not merely information that DUI was filling boxes on election day; we also have a confirmed case, specifically in the municipality of Lipkovo, where the Administrative Court has clearly passed a verdict. It is evident that the will of the citizens does not correspond to the result,’ said Mickoski during today’s visit to Butel municipality.

He emphasized that as a party, they consistently warned and appealed for vigilance.

‘We reiterate this consistently, which is why we continually appeal for vigilance, as we have indications that boxes were being filled in approximately fifty other locations throughout Macedonia. Moreover, the turnout suddenly increased after 6 pm. Therefore, I stress the need for vigilance and attention,’ Mickoski stated.

Mickoski also addressed attempts to manipulate the citizens’ will.

‘From what is observed in the field, there is immense pressure and attempts to manipulate the citizens’ will by DUI. They seem to believe that this will yield a favorable outcome, leading VMRO-DPMNE to engage in dialogue with DUI’s leadership,’ Mickoski added.

He expressed his conviction in the citizens of Macedonia, irrespective of their ethnicity, stating that they would not allow such actions.

‘I am convinced that the citizens of Macedonia, regardless of their ethnicity, whether Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Serbs, Vlachs, Bosniaks, Roma, or others, will not permit this,’ Mickoski asserted.

Mickoski cited examples in cities like Vinica, Kočani, Delčevo, and Berovo, where government officials accompanied by individuals identifying themselves as policemen attempted bribery, even within religious buildings.

According to him, the result does not represent the will of the people for Bujar Osmani, but rather, it is much smaller and will diminish further in the future.”