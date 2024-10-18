Bojan Hristovski was named new head of the ANB security service after, as Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said, the previous management of the agency did not submit a security briefing to him for two months.

The heavily politicized institution was led by Zaev loyalists, after he and a number of disgraced intelligence officers thoroughly reconstituted it early in his term. Hristovski was one of the officers who were fired from the institution for political reasons, mainly social media comments made by his family members.

The change of the ANB director Zarko Milosevki is not unexpected. As Prime Minister, for over two months I did not receive any reports from the ANB work, while others, who are not part of the formal political life, were receiving reports. When I publicly remarked about this, I finally received a report, that was composed of information that one can freely read on the news sites. If that is what passes for a security report, then we have a serious problem with our security, Mickoski said during a TV interview.

He added that Bojan Hristovski, who was a local VMRO-DPMNE party official after being fired from the security service by the Zaev regime, has depoliticized and cut his ties with the party.