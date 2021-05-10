Sharing the video in which the Turkish mobster Sedat Peker, one of the people who obtained a Macedonian passport with a fake identity, reveals that not only he was a good friend of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, but also that he was at his home, the VMRO-DPMNE leader says that it is answer to all the ambiguities in the express procedure for the clerks in the passport department.

If it was not clear to someone why the clerks convicted in the “Mafia” affair are just a cannon fodder with symbolic punishments, taking the blame from the shoulders of those responsible in the Ministry of Interior, why are they tried only for abuse of office and Article 353, and not for counterfeiting, not for criminal association and why no one is conducting a financial investigation: The answer to all this follows in the video, Sedat Peker says that he met with Prime Minister Zaev at his home. There will be full clarification, as well as responsibility for all those involved in the government, immediately after the fall of this mafia government, says Mickoski.