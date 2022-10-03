The big increase in the price of electricity for companies and private enterprises will once again hit the backs of the people and will harm the citizens the most, says the leader of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski.

The strategy of the anti-Macedonian and anti-national SDSM, in order to gain political points, is such that they do not allow companies and public enterprises to pay electricity at the price of the regulated market, hoping that this will negatively affect VMRO-DPMNE, which has the majority of mayors in Macedonia, Mickoski said in an interview with TV 24.