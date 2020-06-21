VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski accused the ruling SDSM party for the attack on the shop owned by VMRO Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski. Misajlovski’s family bakery and shop as well as his home in Skopje’s Gjorce Petrov district were targeted with a fire bomb in 2017, ahead of the local elections, and now the shop was the target of a bomb blast.

This was not an “accidental fire” as the Misajlovski family suffered years ago. This is the true face of the Government. The responsibility for this falls on the SDSM led Government, they are the organizers of this attack which shows their fear of defeat and complete loss of bearings, Mickoski said.

Misajlovski leads the VMRO list in the 2nd electoral district, which cover Gjorce. Mickoski said that this attack days after Igor Durlovski, who leads the VMRO list in the 5th district around Bitola was verbally attacked by a known violent SDSM activist and former adviser of Zoran Zaev.

We will not allow bandits to take away our country. Macedonia belongs to the honest people and not to the criminals who extort them. Macedonia is stronger than them, Mickoski said.

Од власта велат "можеме" , дека сме на "прав пат", и дека било " нормално", но на терен се е поинаку. Околу 3 часот наутро во малата продавница на главната улица во Ѓорче Петров која што моето семејство ја работи со децении, фрлена е експлозивна направа и причинета е материјална штета. Фала му на Бога нема човечки жртви ниту некој е повреден. На свовиден начин се продолжува пироманската традиција откако претходно во текот на изборите 2017та година имаше пожар во мојот дом. Нема да навлегувам што и како, кој е и каква е нарачката. Пораката која ја праќаат до мене пред стартот на кампањата сама си се испишува, ама одговорот е дека нема да ме поколебате, ниту исплашите! Нема потреба од нервоза, промените се незапирливи. Македонија е мојот дом, и јас од него не се откажувам и огромен мотив плус да се сменат работите. И да на крај ќе додадам, Македонија ќе победи!

Gepostet von Vlado Misajlovski am Sonntag, 21. Juni 2020