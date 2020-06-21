VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski accused the ruling SDSM party for the attack on the shop owned by VMRO Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski. Misajlovski’s family bakery and shop as well as his home in Skopje’s Gjorce Petrov district were targeted with a fire bomb in 2017, ahead of the local elections, and now the shop was the target of a bomb blast.

This was not an “accidental fire” as the Misajlovski family suffered years ago. This is the true face of the Government. The responsibility for this falls on the SDSM led Government, they are the organizers of this attack which shows their fear of defeat and complete loss of bearings, Mickoski said.

Misajlovski leads the VMRO list in the 2nd electoral district, which cover Gjorce. Mickoski said that this attack days after Igor Durlovski, who leads the VMRO list in the 5th district around Bitola was verbally attacked by a known violent SDSM activist and former adviser of Zoran Zaev.

We will not allow bandits to take away our country. Macedonia belongs to the honest people and not to the criminals who extort them. Macedonia is stronger than them, Mickoski said.