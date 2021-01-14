The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, stressed Thursday in an interview with TV Sitel that the census is being pushed by force, but that his party with its actions is on the side of the people and the truth.

They are pushing the whole census thing by force because it s about a political, not a statistical operation.

We are on the side of the citizens, and that is a different side of the Government that is trying to present this as a national topic and that someone was against the rights, but the truth is that we are on the side of what should give an answer on how Macedonia should develop in the future, said Mickoski.

Mickoski criticized that the government majority in the parliament wants to pass the census bill, but said that the opposition will not allow it and will oppose this political operation.

He reiterated his positions that the census should be a statistical operation and that the Zaev/Ahmeti duo, as he says, would benefit from the census, making election irregularities.

As an alternative he suggested that their idea of the census is to use fingerprint terminals.

