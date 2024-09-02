The closure of the Macedonian Language Center in Lerin, according to the Prime Minister, is a provocation by Greece and non-respect of agreements. But he is determined that the country will not react as in the past and will not allow itself to be drawn into a political debate.
I am aware that provocations are needed there for us to react reciprocally and to do something that has nothing to do with our interests and the achievement of our second strategic goal, which is full membership in the EU. Once again, our EU partners can testify to the non-respect of what was agreed upon by our neighbors, although I am aware that they will argue that it is a court decision,” Mickoski said.
Comments are closed for this post.