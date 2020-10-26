While Zaev was having fun with a digital congress, and at the same time when he started swearing in the red color that he announced today that belonged to the European Union, he revealed that he was ready for new declarations with the eastern neighbor, because ‘a fish rots from the head down’, despite these frivolities, Covid is the only serious national catastrophe, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote last night on Facebook.

Mickoski said that not only are Zaev and his dangerously incompetent government ready to assimilate the people, but they also allow genocide.