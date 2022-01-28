The current government is administered by SDSM and led by DUI, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with the “360 degrees” show on TV Alsat M, emphasizing that all key issues are left to be led by DUI which has only 15 MPs.

Mickoski stressed that the government is led by DUI, which is seen in the way it works and in the distribution of power.

This is de facto DUI government, according to how the power is distributed and the way it works, it is seen that it is led by the people from DUI and it would be hypocritical to say that it is different. We have an economic and energy crisis. In the public for these two issues we see Kreshnik Bekteshi and Fatmir Besimi, one in charge of the budget, the other economy and they make public appearances for the positions of the government on these two essential issues, said Mickoski.

He added that another thing that this is a government led by DUI is seen in one of the most important issues for Macedonia, and that is the problem with Bulgaria and Macedonia’s EU bid.