“The Economist” says that Macedonia is a hybrid regime and convincingly nailed to the bottom, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski answering a reporter’s question.
According to Mickoski, everything that VMRO-DPMNE had said was confirmed, adding that according to the ranking of Transparency International, the Heritage Foundation and The Economist there will be no investments in Macedonia because no one wants to invest in a corrupt country with a hybrid regime.
With these three parameters, there is no investor in the world who will come and invest in Macedonia, which is convincingly last in the region in terms of honor and honesty, and first according to the level of corruption, a country that is a hybrid regime and a country where Heritage says that we have public spending of public money in the direction of bribery of citizens, ie social transfers. There is no investor in the world who will come, except those close to the government, who have a sole interest in investing in new marijuana plantations and the only investor you can meet, who today with a bag full of cash walks around Macedonia. Of course, it is known where that bag full of cash should end up in order to obtain a license for this type of production, said Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.