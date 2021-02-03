“The Economist” says that Macedonia is a hybrid regime and convincingly nailed to the bottom, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski answering a reporter’s question.

According to Mickoski, everything that VMRO-DPMNE had said was confirmed, adding that according to the ranking of Transparency International, the Heritage Foundation and The Economist there will be no investments in Macedonia because no one wants to invest in a corrupt country with a hybrid regime.