The process of integration within the European Union should be based on achievement and not on bilateral issues, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during his visit to Brussels, where he met with top EU officials. Macedonia remains blocked by Bulgaria in the EU accession process, as Sofia demands major changes to the Macedonian Constitution and historic narrative.

During the meetings I again emphasized that we can’t accept any more ultimatums and we no longer accept the approach that tells us that “we are outside, and they (Bulgaria) are inside”. We remain focused to propose solutions and if there is a will, there will be a way, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister attended a dinner with newly re-elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with other Balkan leaders, and had a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel. The visit comes at a moment where Bulgaria is escalating its dispute with Macedonia, after a diplomatic snub of President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova during her visit to Sofia, followed up by demands for changes in the Macedonian Government line-up.

Unfortunately, for almost two and a half decades after we began the EU integration process we’ve been victims of bilateral problems, our accession process was bilaterized. I said that we are now fighting to begin the accession talks that will strengthen our institutions and enrich our capacities. We are not talking about full EU membership. Because of bilateral issues that go back to the Middle Ages we can’t develop as a country in the 21st, 22nd century, Mickoski added in a statement to the press in Brussels.

The Prime Minister said that during the dinner, one of the participants pointed out that the applicant countries will need to make sacrifices. “I responded that this is the right word, because we made many sacrifices so far, we were humiliated. We changed our flag, our banknotes, and they tell us that this is because of the rule of unanimity. No, this are ultimatums. These are not the European values my generation fell in love with. I’m prepared to speak to anyone, literally anyone, to find a European path that this time won’t be humiliating. I don’t think it’s too much to ask, Mickoski said.