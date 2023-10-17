“We are taking this issue very seriously within the party, and that is why both vice presidents are here with me today. We want to assure the people in the real sector and the business community that VMRO-DPMNE is a friend. VMRO-DPMNE, as a future government, intends to significantly develop Macedonia and to be a genuine partner for the business community, rather than an adversary, as it appears to be now. We will not misuse the European flag to force legal solutions, such as the solidarity tax, upon the people.

Mickoski pointed out, during his visit to Gevgelija as part of the campaign “It’s important! Changes depend on you!” He also addressed his position on the solidarity tax, which has been challenged in the Constitutional Court.

Mickoski emphasized that businesses deserve support, and the government should seek alternatives when it lacks funds. This can involve engaging the business community and citizens, and the same funds can be allocated through competitive tenders.”

“Today, we extend our unwavering support and a clear message of encouragement from Gevgelija, not only for our local businesses but for the broader Macedonian business community as well. The VMRO-DPMNE, as a prospective government, is committed to forging strong partnerships with businesses, fostering their growth, and ultimately retaining and attracting talent within Macedonia. By nurturing our local businesses and talents, we are ensuring the continued growth and prosperity of Macedonia. This, in turn, contributes to the growth of our collective identity and our shared future. It’s a natural progression of events.”