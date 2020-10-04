VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski answered questions from citizens live on Facebook on Sunday evening. When asked about suggestions regarding the pandemic, having in mind that now the party has the best infectious diseases doctor in Macedonia and beyond, because Venko’s initial predictions that the number of infections up to 2,500 proved to be incorrect, Mickoski said that the government does not care that Macedonia is a record holder in Europe according to the large number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

I absolutely understand practically the concern that the viewer expresses through this question. What was essentially wrong from the very beginning with the government, the competent minister, but also those other ministers who paraded at those press conferences through most of the media in Macedonia was their marketing presentation through the Macedonian public, and there was essentially no essence. Practically all the measures that were proposed at that time, were measures that aimed to capture the citizens to create a panic, and these people to present themselves as saviors as people who saved the nation from this pandemic, said Mickoski.

He added that the fact is that despite the captured state, despite the measures taken to abuse the early parliamentary elections, we received virtually nothing substantial that would prevent the spread of this pandemic.

I will remind you that it was not 2,500 people, but 2,000 people who were predicted to be infected with this pandemic in Macedonia and several dozen people who will unfortunately lose their lives, these are dozens of families that will be left without at least one member of their a family that will sadly lose their life due to this pandemic. But not only was it was not right, it was cataclysmically wrong, he said.

Mickoski said that VMRO-DPMNE alarmed about the situation at the onset of the Covid pandemic, at the end of February 2020, saying that Macedonia was to face an extremely challenging situation as the pandemic was expected to arrive in the country and at the same time proposed a number of set of measures that at that time should have been taken by the competent minister and the ministry.