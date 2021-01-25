The Government is not prepared to even accept a donation, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said, after it was revealed that Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce did not organize the necessary logistics and legal requirements for the proposed donation of coronavirus vaccines from Serbia.

While almost all neighbors are already vaccinating their critical categories of citizens, Macedonia still hasn’t received a single dose, bought or donated. A promised donation from Bulgaria never materialized and a later promise from Serbia hit a bureaucratic wall.