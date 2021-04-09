VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the media outlets to defy pressure from the Zaev regime and to report on its accumulating scandals. Currently, many media outlets are under-reporting on the allegations that Zaev’s Interior Ministry was issuing passports to a number of top level regional criminals.

In principle, the people are not satisfied with the Government and this is reflected in the party ratings. The difference would be even greater if it weren’t for the repression the Government is doing against the free media. When they would allow the media outlets to set their editorial policies freely, I guarantee you the VMRO-DPMNE advantage to SDSM would grow into double digits, Mickoski said during a TV interview on Thursday.

He noted that a number of national media outlets did not even report on the latest revelations in the scandal – that a top Italian mafia money launderer was given a Macedonian passport – or if they did, relegated the news to the last slot, just before the weather forecast.