Training is not a sin, as is betraying the country. I think that training is a habit, but unfortunately stealing and lying is not only a habit of the government, it also becomes their way of behaving and lifestyle. And I think that a bigger question that needs to be answered is which party structure is following me in an organized manner, reveals the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with “Fokus”.
He explains that he was a target of a witch hunt of organized fake news when a footage of his alleged training from another gym appeared, and then a photo of him climbing mount Vodno.
Apparently, the government is scared, so it is having the opposition leader followed. But at the same time, it is not a problem for them to continue stealing the state budget and do nothing about the economic crisis. And whenever they want to cover another topic, they turn to lying and that is a weakness, not their advantage, adds Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.