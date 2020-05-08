Training is not a sin, as is betraying the country. I think that training is a habit, but unfortunately stealing and lying is not only a habit of the government, it also becomes their way of behaving and lifestyle. And I think that a bigger question that needs to be answered is which party structure is following me in an organized manner, reveals the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with “Fokus”.

He explains that he was a target of a witch hunt of organized fake news when a footage of his alleged training from another gym appeared, and then a photo of him climbing mount Vodno.