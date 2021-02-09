The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, informed on Facebook that the government majority did not accept the citizens’ initiative to postpone the census.

The government majority did not accept the citizens’ initiative to postpone the census, which is an obvious falsification. The excuse is that the institution Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia did not exist. Those who are afraid and run away from their own people end shamefully.

At tomorrow’s session of the Central Committee, I will propose that we start collecting citizens’ signatures in the cities and villages. No one has ever defeated the people. We will have the signatures of the MPs and the signatures of the people, wrote Mickoski.