VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski accused the Zaev Government of running an electoral campaign meant to persuade the voters that the opposition is “just as bad” as the ruling coalition. According to Mickoski, Zaev has given up on trying to improve the perception of his Government, and now only wants to drag other down to his level.

The Government is running a well paid campaign, through all its media, to insist that we are all the same. We insist that that is not the case, and we ask for a chance to prove it. Citizens should not lose hope, even after four years spent with hopelessness, crime and corruption, Mickoski said.

He pledged that VMRO-DPMNE will run a positive campaign, adding that the public is already in the clear that the current Government has failed. “Only those who have direct material benefits from the Government are not objective and from their expensive cars fail to see that half a million of our citizens are starving”, Mickoski said during his interview with Alfa TV.