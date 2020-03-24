VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday in an interview with MTV that the government should apply what VMRO-DPMNE proposes, as it is aimed at protecting citizens’ health, as well as protecting and supporting people on the front lines, who fight against the pandemic barehanded due to the shortage of medical equipment.

He says that VMRO-DPMNE is not in the institutions, but as a party can offer projects, ideas, suggestions on how to deal with the crisis and offer all the resources it has.

We cannot give something to someone by force if one does not want our support and help. Some of these measures are not accepted first because of vanity, so they wait a few days and then some of them are accepted modified, in order not to mention that the VMRO-DPMNE has suggested them. Just let them apply what we propose, let them take all the political glory, let them take all they think is good to apply, to protect the health of the citizens, because people started dying, says Mickoski in the interview.

He said people in health facilities are fighting the pandemic barehanded, as there is shortage of masks, gloves and they are getting sick.