VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned that the Government held additional purchases of electricity at the regional market for over a million EUR. The state budget is being drained for over a year as domestic production collapsed and politically linked companies entered the electricity import market.

In just two days the DUI – SDSM Government spent 73 million denars for energy imports, Mickoski said, warning that the troubled state energy company ELEM/ESM continues to fail at its task. The relay station that is supposed to help bring one of the three main generators in Bitola back online still hasn’t been installed. The auxiliary Oslomej coal plant is also off-line and the hydro plants have very low water reserves, warned Mickoski, who was ELEM manager.

– Meanwhile, their advance payments for imports of electricity continue and they continue to sign nontransparent deals. But there will be accountability, that day is coming, Mickoski said.