At a rally in Centar, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, stressed that those hundreds of thousands who did not vote for Zaev and those hundreds of thousands of voters who stayed at home are not evil, as Zaev calls them, but it is Macedonia that is united against him.

Zoran Zaev in the letter he wrote and sent to his membership, indirectly says that those who did not vote for him, were evil. I do not think so, I say those 400 thousand who came out and did not vote for Zaev and those million voters who decided to stay at home are no evil, that is Macedonia. It is Macedonia that seeks changes and a future. Macedonia that unites against Zaev and says enough is enough. It is enough of everything we have seen so far, said Mickoski.

He says that with Zaev as prime minister, Silegov as mayor and SDSM as the government, it is quite certain that there can be progress only in crimes, tenders and unfulfilled promises.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE pointed out that voter turnout is vital and said that the negative campaign should not deter citizens, because the government only intends to bribe and pressure to devalue the people’s vote.