The incompetence and ignorance is sickening, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski after the announcement yesterday evening that the Zaev Government was not able even to organize the take-over of the Pfizer vaccines Serbia agreed to donate.

They’ve hit rock bottom, Mickoski added.

Macedonia is still left without any vaccines, as the Government couldn’t purchase any on the free market, or through the Covax mechanism. Technical reasons were given as the cause why the delivery of the Serbian donation initially announced for today was postponed.