With a meeting of VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski and the proposed candidates in Tetovo, the party started the election campaign for the extraordinary local elections on August 20, during which new municipal councilors will be elected.

Mickoski indicated that they expect the citizens to say loudly “No” to the policies of the SDSM and DUI Government in this campaign.

We expect the list led by Angel Karapetrov, the list of VMRO-DPMNE to absolutely win more councilors than it had until now. We expect the number of votes to be higher even though the current period is really challenging due to the annual vacations that our fellow citizens use. But I think the mobilization will be at a high level. And I appreciate that the citizens here in Tetovo in these elections will say no, that is, they will vote against the coalition of SDSM and DUI , pointed out Mickoski.

He believes that those who will vote for the new, modern and contemporary Tetovo will vote for the list of councilors of VMRO-DPMNE, led by Karapetrov.