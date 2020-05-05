The Macedonian nation and language have endured worse trials than those we are faced with today and we will continue to persevere, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in his letter on the day of the Macedonian language – May 5.

The centuries of our existence and of the uniqueness of the Macedonian nation and language are endangered by people hungry for power and money, who are trading away our heritage. Our language is a living entity which has endured over centuries, despite attempts to endanger it. We will go through this period too, in a dignified way, Mickoski said.

The honoring of the Macedonian language comes as Bulgaria is requesting that Macedonia stops referring to a “Macedonian language” during its EU accession talks.