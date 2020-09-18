The ruling mafia spent over 8 million euros on public vehicles, and Gordana Jankulovska will go to prison for the purchase of a public vehicle used by Zaev’s government, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote Friday on Facebook.

She was sentenced without evidence because she did not choose to be a servant in Zaev’s lap. This is no justice, but a way to divert attention from the real scandals, crimes and failures of the ruling mafia, writes Mickoski.

Jankulovska was the Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE and Mickoski believes that here the target is not Jankulovska, but VMRO DPMNE.