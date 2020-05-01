It is unacceptable to negotiate over Goce Delcev, because that is Macedonia, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said late Thursday on TV Alfa’s “Zaspij ako mozes” show.

Mickoski added that the Republic of Macedonia has many heroes, but with the character and work of Goce Delcev we have led and created this country, and for Macedonia he is what Kemal Ataturk is for Turkey, Tsar Dusan for Serbia, etc.

Mickoski emphasized that this topic should not even be considered for negotiation, it is simply unacceptable.