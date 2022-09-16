During today’s visit to the municipality of Stip, the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, answering a journalist’s question regarding the rejection of the referendum initiative, what are the next steps and what will be done after coming to power, emphasized that the next VMRO-DPMNE government is ready to sit down again with the government in Sofia and renegotiates all the circumstances that they now consider being assimilationist and are a brake on Macedonia’s path to full-fledged membership in the EU.

Well, you see now, if we enter a whirlwind of initiatives and he refuses, even if it is some topic, then we have missed the essence, and the essence is how to prevent this assimilation agreement from causing damage to the identity of the Macedonian people, that is the essence and the door which opens up the possibility of assimilation of the Macedonian people is precisely the change of the Constitution. The parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE will not support any change to the Constitution, you should be sure of that and now that VMRO-DPMNE is in the opposition conditionally speaking, but also soon from today when VMRO-DPMNE will form the future government in Macedonia, we will not support changing the Constitution and thus opening the door for the assimilation of the Macedonian people, which directly means a blow to the Macedonian identity, stressed Mickoski.

